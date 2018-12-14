All apartments in Dallas
4419 Holland Avenue

4419 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4419 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Exquisite updated New England Style condo WELCOMES you with a quaint courtyard. AMAZING walk ability to Highland Park and some of the best local restaurants. Upon entering the front door you are greeted with 11ft ceilings + abundance of natural light that accentuate the open floor plan. The updated kitchen comes with custom subway tiled back splash and accent tile wall with glass display shelves. Granite in the kitchen along with a bar height counter top that overlooks the living and dining space. There are two bedrooms down both with ensuite baths and the master has its own private courtyard. A UNIQUE feature about this condo is the OVERSIZED deck overlooking the courtyard + pool. Available move in 6.7.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4419 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4419 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4419 Holland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4419 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4419 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4419 Holland Avenue offer parking?
No, 4419 Holland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4419 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4419 Holland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 Holland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4419 Holland Avenue has a pool.
Does 4419 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4419 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4419 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

