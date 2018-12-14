4419 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219 North Oaklawn
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Exquisite updated New England Style condo WELCOMES you with a quaint courtyard. AMAZING walk ability to Highland Park and some of the best local restaurants. Upon entering the front door you are greeted with 11ft ceilings + abundance of natural light that accentuate the open floor plan. The updated kitchen comes with custom subway tiled back splash and accent tile wall with glass display shelves. Granite in the kitchen along with a bar height counter top that overlooks the living and dining space. There are two bedrooms down both with ensuite baths and the master has its own private courtyard. A UNIQUE feature about this condo is the OVERSIZED deck overlooking the courtyard + pool. Available move in 6.7.2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4419 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4419 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4419 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4419 Holland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4419 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.