4419 Holland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

Exquisite updated New England Style condo WELCOMES you with a quaint courtyard. AMAZING walk ability to Highland Park and some of the best local restaurants. Upon entering the front door you are greeted with 11ft ceilings + abundance of natural light that accentuate the open floor plan. The updated kitchen comes with custom subway tiled back splash and accent tile wall with glass display shelves. Granite in the kitchen along with a bar height counter top that overlooks the living and dining space. There are two bedrooms down both with ensuite baths and the master has its own private courtyard. A UNIQUE feature about this condo is the OVERSIZED deck overlooking the courtyard + pool. Available move in 6.7.2020