Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:45 PM

4418 Bowser Avenue

4418 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4418 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available Sept 1st. No pets. Bright, Open 2-Story townhome style condo in Oak Lawn. Open, modern kitchen with built-in stainless steel appliances include Jenn-Aire cooking with downdraft ventilation looks out to dining and living room. 2 sets of french doors flank the fireplace. French doors lead out to large 18 x 9 pavered patio for outdoor entertaining. The powder bath is tucked underneath the staircase leading up to the bedrooms and bath. Master bedroom is generously sized, windows providing lots of natural light, wall of closets for storage. Second bedroom is equally as nice, both with wood flooring. Between the bedrooms is a luxurious bath with wood accents, vessel sink, skylight above the walk in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4418 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4418 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4418 Bowser Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4418 Bowser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4418 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
No, 4418 Bowser Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4418 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 4418 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4418 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4418 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4418 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

