4418 Bowser Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Available Sept 1st. No pets. Bright, Open 2-Story townhome style condo in Oak Lawn. Open, modern kitchen with built-in stainless steel appliances include Jenn-Aire cooking with downdraft ventilation looks out to dining and living room. 2 sets of french doors flank the fireplace. French doors lead out to large 18 x 9 pavered patio for outdoor entertaining. The powder bath is tucked underneath the staircase leading up to the bedrooms and bath. Master bedroom is generously sized, windows providing lots of natural light, wall of closets for storage. Second bedroom is equally as nice, both with wood flooring. Between the bedrooms is a luxurious bath with wood accents, vessel sink, skylight above the walk in shower.