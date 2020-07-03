All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:58 PM

4415 Ashford Drive

4415 Ashford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Ashford Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to own in highly desirable Caruth Terrace. This quiet & charming neighborhood is home to Lakewood Elementary. Floor plan features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths & 2 living areas. Second Living Area can be converted to a 3rd Bedroom. This home includes ample storage - closet space & hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features Stainless Appliances & granite countertops. Backyard includes 8 ft Fence, Patio & Fireplace, perfect for outdoor entertaining! 2 Car Garage with room for additional storage. Located minutes from White Rock Lake & Trail, plus retail & restaurants down Mockingbird.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Ashford Drive have any available units?
4415 Ashford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Ashford Drive have?
Some of 4415 Ashford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Ashford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Ashford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Ashford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4415 Ashford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4415 Ashford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Ashford Drive offers parking.
Does 4415 Ashford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 Ashford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Ashford Drive have a pool?
No, 4415 Ashford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Ashford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4415 Ashford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Ashford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 Ashford Drive has units with dishwashers.

