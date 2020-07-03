4415 Ashford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to own in highly desirable Caruth Terrace. This quiet & charming neighborhood is home to Lakewood Elementary. Floor plan features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths & 2 living areas. Second Living Area can be converted to a 3rd Bedroom. This home includes ample storage - closet space & hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features Stainless Appliances & granite countertops. Backyard includes 8 ft Fence, Patio & Fireplace, perfect for outdoor entertaining! 2 Car Garage with room for additional storage. Located minutes from White Rock Lake & Trail, plus retail & restaurants down Mockingbird.