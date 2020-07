Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace game room

Beautiful 3,353 square foot home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This home has been completely remodeled and boasts 2 living areas, a study, game room and a pool, plus 2 car garage. Sits on almost a half-acre corner lot with mature trees and easy access to the tollway. Landlord will consider doing less than one year lease.