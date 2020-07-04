All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:07 AM

4340 Cedar Springs Road

4340 Cedar Springs Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4340 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2-2 upstairs condo in an established development with just 28 units. Updated well beyond usual standards about five years ago. Including cabinets baths flooring and a fantastic washer and dyer room.double oven all appliances covey including washer ad dyer. Walk in shower in master amazing closet space Don't let square footage fool you every inch is utilized to perfection. Very solid HOA roof just replaced.Pool gated covered parking. Excellent value for a two bedroom two bath in Oak lawn Uptown Dallas. One minute to tollroad and walkable to turtle creek and cedar springs.HOA includes water and hot water, trash,management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
4340 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 4340 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4340 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 4340 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 4340 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Cedar Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 4340 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 4340 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4340 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

