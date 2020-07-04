4340 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

2-2 upstairs condo in an established development with just 28 units. Updated well beyond usual standards about five years ago. Including cabinets baths flooring and a fantastic washer and dyer room.double oven all appliances covey including washer ad dyer. Walk in shower in master amazing closet space Don't let square footage fool you every inch is utilized to perfection. Very solid HOA roof just replaced.Pool gated covered parking. Excellent value for a two bedroom two bath in Oak lawn Uptown Dallas. One minute to tollroad and walkable to turtle creek and cedar springs.HOA includes water and hot water, trash,management