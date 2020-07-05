All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4327 Buena Vista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4327 Buena Vista Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4327 Buena Vista Street

4327 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4327 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
WELL MAINTAINED AND SPACIOUS TOWN HOME OVER LOOKING KATY TRAIL! Access to the trail through back gate.Prime location near Knox Henderson and West Village for your dining and entertaining interests. Easy access to Central Expressway. Two bedrooms, 3 and one half bathrooms. Room on the first floor can be used for an office, workout area or third bedroom. Patio on the first floor and a balcony off master bedroom that overlooks Katy Trail. State of the art surround sound and media wiring. Tall ceilings, lots of windows and open floorplan add to the charm of this town home. Situated right in the heart of Dallas!
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4327 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4327 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4327 Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4327 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4327 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4327 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 4327 Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 4327 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4327 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4327 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4327 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4327 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4327 Buena Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University