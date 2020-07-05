4327 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

WELL MAINTAINED AND SPACIOUS TOWN HOME OVER LOOKING KATY TRAIL! Access to the trail through back gate.Prime location near Knox Henderson and West Village for your dining and entertaining interests. Easy access to Central Expressway. Two bedrooms, 3 and one half bathrooms. Room on the first floor can be used for an office, workout area or third bedroom. Patio on the first floor and a balcony off master bedroom that overlooks Katy Trail. State of the art surround sound and media wiring. Tall ceilings, lots of windows and open floorplan add to the charm of this town home. Situated right in the heart of Dallas!

