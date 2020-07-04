4312 McKinney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Dallas city living at its finest! Welcome home to 4312 McKinney. Nestled on one of the hottest streets in Dallas is a meticulously cared for, updated two bedroom condo with over 2200 sqft of living space! Entertain before dinner as you’ll be within walking distance to the most popular restaurants and shopping that the Knox Henderson neighborhood has to offer! This condo boasts hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clean lined maple cabinetry, high ceilings, two outdoor patios, two car garage, HUGE master closet, and a jetted tub and grand shower in the master bath! Let’s not forget walking distance to the coveted Katy Trail! Come see why this one stands out above the rest.