Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:20 PM

4312 McKinney Avenue

4312 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4312 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dallas city living at its finest! Welcome home to 4312 McKinney. Nestled on one of the hottest streets in Dallas is a meticulously cared for, updated two bedroom condo with over 2200 sqft of living space! Entertain before dinner as you’ll be within walking distance to the most popular restaurants and shopping that the Knox Henderson neighborhood has to offer! This condo boasts hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clean lined maple cabinetry, high ceilings, two outdoor patios, two car garage, HUGE master closet, and a jetted tub and grand shower in the master bath! Let’s not forget walking distance to the coveted Katy Trail! Come see why this one stands out above the rest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 McKinney Avenue have any available units?
4312 McKinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 McKinney Avenue have?
Some of 4312 McKinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 McKinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4312 McKinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 McKinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4312 McKinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4312 McKinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4312 McKinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 4312 McKinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4312 McKinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 McKinney Avenue have a pool?
No, 4312 McKinney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4312 McKinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4312 McKinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 McKinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 McKinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

