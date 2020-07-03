4311 trellis Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Built 1930. Huge trees. Lawn care included! Property manager lives in neighborhood. One person occupancy maximum. Room for two cars in the driveway & one in the garage. Garage has work bench and electricity. Security lights on driveway. Big backyard. This was a total gut-job. VERY quiet. 2 big closets in bedroom. Living room coat closet can be converted to desk-work station. Pantry in kitchen. Lit, backyard entry. Central heat & air. Gas range. TOTO toilet, Whirlpool appliances. Tile floors in kitchen & bathroom. Tile tub-shower. Carpet in bed and living area. Delta fixtures. All 8 windows actually OPEN! You can walk or ride bike to restaurants, etc. No pets, no smoking, No washer-dryer connections.