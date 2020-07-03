All apartments in Dallas
4311 trellis Court
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

4311 trellis Court

4311 Trellis Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4311 Trellis Ct, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built 1930. Huge trees. Lawn care included! Property manager lives in neighborhood. One person occupancy maximum. Room for two cars in the driveway & one in the garage. Garage has work bench and electricity. Security lights on driveway. Big backyard. This was a total gut-job. VERY quiet. 2 big closets in bedroom. Living room coat closet can be converted to desk-work station. Pantry in kitchen. Lit, backyard entry. Central heat & air. Gas range. TOTO toilet, Whirlpool appliances. Tile floors in kitchen & bathroom. Tile tub-shower. Carpet in bed and living area. Delta fixtures. All 8 windows actually OPEN! You can walk or ride bike to restaurants, etc. No pets, no smoking, No washer-dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 trellis Court have any available units?
4311 trellis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 trellis Court have?
Some of 4311 trellis Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 trellis Court currently offering any rent specials?
4311 trellis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 trellis Court pet-friendly?
No, 4311 trellis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4311 trellis Court offer parking?
Yes, 4311 trellis Court offers parking.
Does 4311 trellis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 trellis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 trellis Court have a pool?
No, 4311 trellis Court does not have a pool.
Does 4311 trellis Court have accessible units?
No, 4311 trellis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 trellis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 trellis Court has units with dishwashers.

