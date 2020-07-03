4311 trellis Court

Amenities
Built 1930. Huge trees. Lawn care included! Property manager lives in neighborhood. One person occupancy maximum. Room for two cars in the driveway & one in the garage. Garage has work bench and electricity. Security lights on driveway. Big backyard. This was a total gut-job. VERY quiet. 2 big closets in bedroom. Living room coat closet can be converted to desk-work station. Pantry in kitchen. Lit, backyard entry. Central heat & air. Gas range. TOTO toilet, Whirlpool appliances. Tile floors in kitchen & bathroom. Tile tub-shower. Carpet in bed and living area. Delta fixtures. All 8 windows actually OPEN! You can walk or ride bike to restaurants, etc. No pets, no smoking, No washer-dryer connections.