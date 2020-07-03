All apartments in Dallas
Location

4310 Merrell Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Custom, Modern Luxury. Light and bright. Exceptional floor plan has TWO master suits, media and game room. Transitional elements and timeless, designer, finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen equipped with Bertazzoni appliances, Quartz counters, Belmont cabinets. Wet bar with wine fridge is ideal for entertaining. Master retreat has spa bath, over-sized wardrobe area and private utility closet. Spacious, pool size, backyard with covered patio. Entire house prewired by NEW ERA Technologies for cameras and Smart System. Tankless water heater, foamed insulation, low-e windows, and much more. Convenient to great private school, shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Merrell Road have any available units?
4310 Merrell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Merrell Road have?
Some of 4310 Merrell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Merrell Road currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Merrell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Merrell Road pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Merrell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4310 Merrell Road offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Merrell Road offers parking.
Does 4310 Merrell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Merrell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Merrell Road have a pool?
Yes, 4310 Merrell Road has a pool.
Does 4310 Merrell Road have accessible units?
No, 4310 Merrell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Merrell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Merrell Road has units with dishwashers.

