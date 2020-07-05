All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4310 Buena Vista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4310 Buena Vista Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:28 AM

4310 Buena Vista Street

4310 Buena Vista St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4310 Buena Vista St, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PERFECT Location!! 3 level, 2 bed plus study, 2.5 bath corner unit, located between Knox and Uptown! Across from the Katy Trail! Walk to Knox and 1 mile to West Village! Oversized master Bedroom w 2 large walkin closets, and large master bath w jetted tub. Guest bedroom has ensuite and walkin closet. Stylish kitchen w granite countertops and stone panel backsplash, stainless steel appliances, with a wine refrigerator and wine rack. Open study w lots of natural light from the outdoor terrace, and a walkin laundry room! Huge under stair storage closet, and an oversized 2 car custom flooring garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4310 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4310 Buena Vista Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4310 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4310 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4310 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4310 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University