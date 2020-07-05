4310 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

PERFECT Location!! 3 level, 2 bed plus study, 2.5 bath corner unit, located between Knox and Uptown! Across from the Katy Trail! Walk to Knox and 1 mile to West Village! Oversized master Bedroom w 2 large walkin closets, and large master bath w jetted tub. Guest bedroom has ensuite and walkin closet. Stylish kitchen w granite countertops and stone panel backsplash, stainless steel appliances, with a wine refrigerator and wine rack. Open study w lots of natural light from the outdoor terrace, and a walkin laundry room! Huge under stair storage closet, and an oversized 2 car custom flooring garage.