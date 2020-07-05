All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:37 AM

4256 Ambrose Dr

4256 Ambrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4256 Ambrose Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Dallas Available for Lease. - Welcome to this beautifully updated home located in the Highland Hills neighborhood. Features faux wood ceramic tile flooring throughout the home, modern 2-tone paint, granite countertops and updated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, updated bathrooms with new tile surrounds, and new ceiling / light fixtures.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE4985268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 Ambrose Dr have any available units?
4256 Ambrose Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4256 Ambrose Dr have?
Some of 4256 Ambrose Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4256 Ambrose Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4256 Ambrose Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 Ambrose Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4256 Ambrose Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4256 Ambrose Dr offer parking?
No, 4256 Ambrose Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4256 Ambrose Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4256 Ambrose Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 Ambrose Dr have a pool?
No, 4256 Ambrose Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4256 Ambrose Dr have accessible units?
No, 4256 Ambrose Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 Ambrose Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4256 Ambrose Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

