4256 Ambrose Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Dallas Available for Lease. - Welcome to this beautifully updated home located in the Highland Hills neighborhood. Features faux wood ceramic tile flooring throughout the home, modern 2-tone paint, granite countertops and updated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, updated bathrooms with new tile surrounds, and new ceiling / light fixtures.



For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



(RLNE4985268)