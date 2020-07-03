All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4239 Merrell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4239 Merrell Road
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:46 AM

4239 Merrell Road

4239 Merrell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4239 Merrell Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Preston Hollow area. Near private schools. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Open, upscale living space. Updated floors, cabinetry, plumbing and electrical fixtures, tankless water heater & ceiling fans. 2 large living areas, either of which could include dining area. Large detached garage. Covered deck and patio. Contemporary lateral slat design wood fence. Beautifully landscaped yard . Yard maintenance could be negotiated. Pets case by case. Fence is being completed for a fully fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 Merrell Road have any available units?
4239 Merrell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4239 Merrell Road have?
Some of 4239 Merrell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 Merrell Road currently offering any rent specials?
4239 Merrell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 Merrell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4239 Merrell Road is pet friendly.
Does 4239 Merrell Road offer parking?
Yes, 4239 Merrell Road offers parking.
Does 4239 Merrell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4239 Merrell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 Merrell Road have a pool?
No, 4239 Merrell Road does not have a pool.
Does 4239 Merrell Road have accessible units?
No, 4239 Merrell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 Merrell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4239 Merrell Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University