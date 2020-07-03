4239 Merrell Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location! Preston Hollow area. Near private schools. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Open, upscale living space. Updated floors, cabinetry, plumbing and electrical fixtures, tankless water heater & ceiling fans. 2 large living areas, either of which could include dining area. Large detached garage. Covered deck and patio. Contemporary lateral slat design wood fence. Beautifully landscaped yard . Yard maintenance could be negotiated. Pets case by case. Fence is being completed for a fully fenced backyard.