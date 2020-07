Amenities

air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet refrigerator Property Amenities

Location, location, location. Two bedroom, one bath, fenced yard. Large living area big enough for eating area or small eating area in kitchen. Walking distance to Episcopal School of Dallas. Added attraction - separate building in the backyard 19 x 11 that could be studio, office, second living or third bedroom area or storage. Building too nice for workshop with tools and such as it is fully carpeted with electricity and ac.