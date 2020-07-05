All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4223 Travis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4223 Travis Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:23 AM

4223 Travis Street

4223 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4223 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
putting green
garage
Prime Location - Knox-Henderson, Uptown! 3 story townhome with attached 2 car garage. Open concept 2nd floor features living room with bay windows, dining room, 2 balconettes, and kitchen. Huge master suite & WIC on third floor get tons of natural light. Bedroom-office with private bath on first floor. Additional bedroom with private bath on third floor. Laundry closet located outside of master bedroom, washer-dryer not included. Kitchen offers ss appliances, gas stove, granite counters, huge island, & plenty of storage. Private, fenced yard area with your own putting green! Walking distance to the Katy Trail, Trader Joe's, restaurants, & shopping. Pets on a case by case basis. **Photos from owner occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Travis Street have any available units?
4223 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 Travis Street have?
Some of 4223 Travis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Travis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4223 Travis Street is pet friendly.
Does 4223 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 4223 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4223 Travis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 4223 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4223 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4223 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University