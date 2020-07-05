4223 Travis Street

Amenities
Prime Location - Knox-Henderson, Uptown! 3 story townhome with attached 2 car garage. Open concept 2nd floor features living room with bay windows, dining room, 2 balconettes, and kitchen. Huge master suite & WIC on third floor get tons of natural light. Bedroom-office with private bath on first floor. Additional bedroom with private bath on third floor. Laundry closet located outside of master bedroom, washer-dryer not included. Kitchen offers ss appliances, gas stove, granite counters, huge island, & plenty of storage. Private, fenced yard area with your own putting green! Walking distance to the Katy Trail, Trader Joe's, restaurants, & shopping. Pets on a case by case basis. **Photos from owner occupancy.