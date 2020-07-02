All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4212 Joshua Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4212 Joshua Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4212 Joshua Ln

4212 Joshua Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4212 Joshua Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home in far north Dallas - Property Id: 88851

Two story 4 BR home in Far North Dallas near the Tollway. Plano school district, Vaulting trees, gaslight, hardwood flooring, cedar closet, new kitchen with granite countertops and slate floor, near duck pond, 2 1/2 Bath, 2551 sq feet, gaslight, workshop. Zoned single family. Back yard fence being installed; currently completing minor repairs. Pets are permitted. Owner does not rent to unmarried couples. Brokers protected (call to verify).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88851
Property Id 88851

(RLNE4547997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Joshua Ln have any available units?
4212 Joshua Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Joshua Ln have?
Some of 4212 Joshua Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Joshua Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Joshua Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Joshua Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 Joshua Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4212 Joshua Ln offer parking?
No, 4212 Joshua Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4212 Joshua Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Joshua Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Joshua Ln have a pool?
No, 4212 Joshua Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Joshua Ln have accessible units?
No, 4212 Joshua Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Joshua Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Joshua Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University