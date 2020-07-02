4212 Joshua Ln

Amenities

Two story 4 BR home in Far North Dallas near the Tollway. Plano school district, Vaulting trees, gaslight, hardwood flooring, cedar closet, new kitchen with granite countertops and slate floor, near duck pond, 2 1/2 Bath, 2551 sq feet, gaslight, workshop. Zoned single family. Back yard fence being installed; currently completing minor repairs. Pets are permitted. Owner does not rent to unmarried couples. Brokers protected (call to verify).

