PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Incredible low maintenance 3 story corner lot home in the desirable SOHIP area of Dallas with an attached 2 car garage and plenty of storage space! This home is exquisitely accented with crown moldings, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, an elevator, cedar closet, large bedrooms, two fireplaces, and two master walk-in closets! Walking distance to Turtle Creek, dining, and shopping! Brand new paint!