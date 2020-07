Amenities

RECENTLY REMODELED, HARDWOODS, TILE. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS, LOTS OF CABINETS, PANTRY, SS DOUBLE OVEN. FRIG & WASHER DRYER. NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT! CROWN MOLDINGS. GATED COMMUNITY. +OTHER+ ROOM IS SITTING AREA OR STUDY OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM. ENORMOUS ROOMS, GOOD SIZED CLOSETS FOR BOTH BEDROOMS! 2 COMMUNITY POOLS AND A HEATED SPA WITH COMMUNITY CENTER. VERY NICE SECURE AND FRIENDLY COMMUNITY - PIERREMONT TOWNHOMES! Will take Pets!