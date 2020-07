Amenities

Upper floor of duplex in much desired neighborhood adjacent to Highland Park. Great natural light,gleaming hardwood floors,designer carpet,fireplace,window treatments & abundant closet space with spacious rooms make this feel like a single family home. Second floor has stairs to fenced back yard which make it ideal for an energetic dog (no breed or size restrictions). Lease includes covered parking,washer-dryer,wine fridge & full size fridge.