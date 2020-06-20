4133 Travis Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Sophisticated two bedroom Townhouse with incredible contemporary design; by Ron Womack!. Impressive living area with soaring windows, fireplace, and natural light. Museum finished walls with ample room for showcasing art. Private stunning bedroom with full bath on the first floor is built around a private landscaped front yard. Beautiful Master bedroom with office nook, spa like master bath and walk-in California closet. 2nd living area plus bonus roof terrace and loft space for additional guest quarters or or study. Marble floor in foyer, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wine cooler. Attached 2 car garage. Incredible location near Katy Trail and Uptown.