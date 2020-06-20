All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4133 Travis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4133 Travis Street
Last updated September 22 2019 at 11:04 PM

4133 Travis Street

4133 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4133 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Sophisticated two bedroom Townhouse with incredible contemporary design; by Ron Womack!. Impressive living area with soaring windows, fireplace, and natural light. Museum finished walls with ample room for showcasing art. Private stunning bedroom with full bath on the first floor is built around a private landscaped front yard. Beautiful Master bedroom with office nook, spa like master bath and walk-in California closet. 2nd living area plus bonus roof terrace and loft space for additional guest quarters or or study. Marble floor in foyer, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wine cooler. Attached 2 car garage. Incredible location near Katy Trail and Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Travis Street have any available units?
4133 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 Travis Street have?
Some of 4133 Travis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 4133 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4133 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4133 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 4133 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4133 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 4133 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4133 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4133 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4133 Travis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University