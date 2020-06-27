4131 Prescott Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful home in heart of Oak Lawn, walking distance to dining, Whole Foods and other shopping. Open floor plan with generous living spaces and custom finishes throughout.Light and bright kitchen with stainless commercial appliance package, built in refrigerator, granite counters, custom millwork and lighting. All bedrooms upstairs. Master features fireplace, seating area, oversized walk in closet and beautiful bath featuring separate soaking tub and shower, separate vanities, granite counters. Two secondary bedrooms, both with great closets and hard wood flooring. Secondary living loft upstairs features dry bar, refrigerator and wood flooring. Covered, private courtyard, outdoor living space.