Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:53 AM

4131 Prescott Avenue

4131 Prescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Prescott Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful home in heart of Oak Lawn, walking distance to dining, Whole Foods and other shopping. Open floor plan with generous living spaces and custom finishes throughout.Light and bright kitchen with stainless commercial appliance package, built in refrigerator, granite counters, custom millwork and lighting. All bedrooms upstairs. Master features fireplace, seating area, oversized walk in closet and beautiful bath featuring separate soaking tub and shower, separate vanities, granite counters. Two secondary bedrooms, both with great closets and hard wood flooring. Secondary living loft upstairs features dry bar, refrigerator and wood flooring. Covered, private courtyard, outdoor living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Prescott Avenue have any available units?
4131 Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Prescott Avenue have?
Some of 4131 Prescott Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Prescott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4131 Prescott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Prescott Avenue offers parking.
Does 4131 Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Prescott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Prescott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4131 Prescott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4131 Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Prescott Avenue has units with dishwashers.

