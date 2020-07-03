Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
413 South Brighton Avenue
413 South Brighton Avenue
413 South Brighton Avenue
Location
413 South Brighton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Sunset
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 South Brighton Avenue have any available units?
413 South Brighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 413 South Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
413 South Brighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 South Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 413 South Brighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 413 South Brighton Avenue offer parking?
No, 413 South Brighton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 413 South Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 South Brighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 South Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 413 South Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 413 South Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 413 South Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 413 South Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 South Brighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 South Brighton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 South Brighton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
