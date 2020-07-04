All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4126 Hawthorne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4126 Hawthorne Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4126 Hawthorne Avenue

4126 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4126 Hawthorne Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Stunning and beautifully built home in an ideal location. This home offers top of the line finishes throughout. The sleek kitchen was designed to perfection. It boasts a six-burner Wolf gas range and microwave, Subzero refrigerator, GE wine fridge, oversized island with seating and a full walk-in pantry. The master suite w marble-clad bath opens onto the balcony overlooking the flagstone patio below, which offers ideal outdoor space. Additional highlights include a gas fireplace, large second living area, and backyard with synthetic grass. Walk to shops and restaurants. Fenced in courtyard for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Hawthorne Avenue have any available units?
4126 Hawthorne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 Hawthorne Avenue have?
Some of 4126 Hawthorne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 Hawthorne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Hawthorne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Hawthorne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126 Hawthorne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4126 Hawthorne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Hawthorne Avenue offers parking.
Does 4126 Hawthorne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Hawthorne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Hawthorne Avenue have a pool?
No, 4126 Hawthorne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Hawthorne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4126 Hawthorne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Hawthorne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4126 Hawthorne Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University