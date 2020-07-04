4126 Hawthorne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Stunning and beautifully built home in an ideal location. This home offers top of the line finishes throughout. The sleek kitchen was designed to perfection. It boasts a six-burner Wolf gas range and microwave, Subzero refrigerator, GE wine fridge, oversized island with seating and a full walk-in pantry. The master suite w marble-clad bath opens onto the balcony overlooking the flagstone patio below, which offers ideal outdoor space. Additional highlights include a gas fireplace, large second living area, and backyard with synthetic grass. Walk to shops and restaurants. Fenced in courtyard for pets.