4125 Swiss Ave

So you’ve started a cult. Don’t worry. It’s not one of those “take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse” type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you’re the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right?



You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you’ve been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity.



And now you’ve found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There’s lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco.



Apartment Amenities



Contemporary Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments



Two Signature Color Scheme Options



Sleek Wood-Style Plank Flooring



Built-In Mud Niche



Bookshelves



Wine Racks



Soaring 11-Foot Ceilings



2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds



Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Suite



Refined Quartz Countertops with Designer Backsplash



Washer/Dryer Included in Every Residence



Linen Closet



Relaxing Soaker Tubs



Private Patios or Balcony



USB Outlets



Community Amenities



Clubhouse with Business Center and Conference Room



State-of-the-Art Fitness Center



Refreshing Swimming Pool and Jacuzzi with Grilling Station



Parking Garage with Controlled Access Gate



Bike Storage Area



Convenient Package Lockers



Complimentary Wi-Fi in all Common Areas



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



About me!



Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.