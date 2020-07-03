All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4125 Swiss Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4125 Swiss Ave
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

4125 Swiss Ave

4125 Swiss Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4125 Swiss Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
So you’ve started a cult. Don’t worry. It’s not one of those “take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse” type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you’re the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right?

You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you’ve been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity.

And now you’ve found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There’s lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Contemporary Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments

Two Signature Color Scheme Options

Sleek Wood-Style Plank Flooring

Built-In Mud Niche

Bookshelves

Wine Racks

Soaring 11-Foot Ceilings

2-Inch Faux Wood Blinds

Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Suite

Refined Quartz Countertops with Designer Backsplash

Washer/Dryer Included in Every Residence

Linen Closet

Relaxing Soaker Tubs

Private Patios or Balcony

USB Outlets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Clubhouse with Business Center and Conference Room

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Refreshing Swimming Pool and Jacuzzi with Grilling Station

Parking Garage with Controlled Access Gate

Bike Storage Area

Convenient Package Lockers

Complimentary Wi-Fi in all Common Areas

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

==============================

About me!

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Swiss Ave have any available units?
4125 Swiss Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Swiss Ave have?
Some of 4125 Swiss Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Swiss Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Swiss Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Swiss Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4125 Swiss Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4125 Swiss Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Swiss Ave offers parking.
Does 4125 Swiss Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 Swiss Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Swiss Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4125 Swiss Ave has a pool.
Does 4125 Swiss Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4125 Swiss Ave has accessible units.
Does 4125 Swiss Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Swiss Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University