All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4125 Cole Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4125 Cole Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:15 PM

4125 Cole Avenue

4125 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4125 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready to move in, completely updated with distressed hardwood floors, immaculate 2 BR, 2.1 BA, 2-car attached garage (a luxury) with private outdoor patio on 1st floor in Uptown Dallas on Cole Ave, walking distance to Cole Park, Katy Trail, and West Village. Sm gated community. Rent includes water, gas, trash. W-D hookup avail. Pet friendly. Existing furniture negotiable.

Perfect for roommates or working professionals who want spacious bedrooms, modern appointments, and a convenient lifestyle in the heart of Uptown Dallas with plenty of amenities within walking distance or a quick Uber or Lyft ride away.

Email leasing agent for link to online lease app. Leasing agent is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Cole Avenue have any available units?
4125 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 4125 Cole Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Cole Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 4125 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 4125 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4125 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University