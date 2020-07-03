4125 Cole Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready to move in, completely updated with distressed hardwood floors, immaculate 2 BR, 2.1 BA, 2-car attached garage (a luxury) with private outdoor patio on 1st floor in Uptown Dallas on Cole Ave, walking distance to Cole Park, Katy Trail, and West Village. Sm gated community. Rent includes water, gas, trash. W-D hookup avail. Pet friendly. Existing furniture negotiable.



Perfect for roommates or working professionals who want spacious bedrooms, modern appointments, and a convenient lifestyle in the heart of Uptown Dallas with plenty of amenities within walking distance or a quick Uber or Lyft ride away.



Email leasing agent for link to online lease app. Leasing agent is a licensed real estate agent.