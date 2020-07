Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious and open concept floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious family room, formal living, kitchen, and dining room. It has new wood laminate floors in in all bedrooms, fresh new paint throughout the house. Large privacy backyard, great for family gatherings and entertain guests. Oversized master suite with garden tub, separate vanities, large shower, and walk in closet. Plano ISD and seconds away from the Dallas North Tollway.