4040 N Central Expy

So you’ve finally done it. It’s been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.



But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you’ve finally got it back. Today you’ve reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.



Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you’ve been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Available custom touches such as: studies, built-in computer desks and niches



Dramatic living spaces with high ceilings, expansive windows, energy-efficient interiors and custom color accent walls



Full terraces and Juliet balconies in select residences



Generous closet space, including walk-in space and linen shelving



Luxury bathrooms with natural stone countertops, custom framed mirrors and oversized oval soaking tubs - several with his/her sinks as well as semi-frameless shower doors



Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, custom cabinetry and breakfast bars



Spacious bedrooms that accommodate king size beds



Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas, plush carpeting in bedrooms



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resort-style pool with sun shelf, outdoor grills, trellis covered dining areas and fireplace



Fully-equipped, 24/7 fitness center with high-tech cardio equipment, free weights and training stations



Billiards lounge with Wi-Fi and HDTV



Business lounge with 27-inch iMac computers



Full-service gourmet entertainment kitchen



Grand Lobby with Wi-Fi, HDTV and lounge seating



Loggia with HDTV, cozy outdoor lounge seating and premium audio system



Lush green courtyard with tranquil water feature, tree-lined seating and grilling/dining areas



Pet-friendly community with dog park and designated pet washing station



Private, dedicated garage parking with two elevators



Private dining/conference room seats 10 with presentation capability



Private theater with surround-sound and gaming capability



Serene park-like courtyard with open green space, conversational fire pit and grilling/dining areas



Electronic parcel locker system



_________________________________________



Sagai



(Suh-guy)



Sagai is a born and raised Dallas native. Although the beach is more her pace and lifestyle Dallas will forever be home.



She loves biking around town finding the best ramen spots (Wabi being her favorite) and enjoying a Bloody Mary bar from my favorite local pubs. Growing up in this city has given her a true love for it. She’s always excited to show around any newcomer to Dallas to help them feel at home.



When she’s not apartment locating she enjoys taking trips to the mountains, traveling to beaches around the world, eating exotic foods and rock climbing!



Let Sagai show you all that the city has to offer, and why Dallas is a place you’ll want to call home!