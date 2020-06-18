All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4040 N Central Expy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4040 N Central Expy
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

4040 N Central Expy

4040 North Central Expressway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4040 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
So you’ve finally done it. It’s been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.

But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you’ve finally got it back. Today you’ve reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.

Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you’ve been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Available custom touches such as: studies, built-in computer desks and niches

Dramatic living spaces with high ceilings, expansive windows, energy-efficient interiors and custom color accent walls

Full terraces and Juliet balconies in select residences

Generous closet space, including walk-in space and linen shelving

Luxury bathrooms with natural stone countertops, custom framed mirrors and oversized oval soaking tubs - several with his/her sinks as well as semi-frameless shower doors

Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, custom cabinetry and breakfast bars

Spacious bedrooms that accommodate king size beds

Wood-style flooring in living and dining areas, plush carpeting in bedrooms

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Resort-style pool with sun shelf, outdoor grills, trellis covered dining areas and fireplace

Fully-equipped, 24/7 fitness center with high-tech cardio equipment, free weights and training stations

Billiards lounge with Wi-Fi and HDTV

Business lounge with 27-inch iMac computers

Full-service gourmet entertainment kitchen

Grand Lobby with Wi-Fi, HDTV and lounge seating

Loggia with HDTV, cozy outdoor lounge seating and premium audio system

Lush green courtyard with tranquil water feature, tree-lined seating and grilling/dining areas

Pet-friendly community with dog park and designated pet washing station

Private, dedicated garage parking with two elevators

Private dining/conference room seats 10 with presentation capability

Private theater with surround-sound and gaming capability

Serene park-like courtyard with open green space, conversational fire pit and grilling/dining areas

Electronic parcel locker system

_________________________________________

Sagai

(Suh-guy)

Sagai is a born and raised Dallas native. Although the beach is more her pace and lifestyle Dallas will forever be home.

She loves biking around town finding the best ramen spots (Wabi being her favorite) and enjoying a Bloody Mary bar from my favorite local pubs. Growing up in this city has given her a true love for it. She’s always excited to show around any newcomer to Dallas to help them feel at home.

When she’s not apartment locating she enjoys taking trips to the mountains, traveling to beaches around the world, eating exotic foods and rock climbing!

Let Sagai show you all that the city has to offer, and why Dallas is a place you’ll want to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 N Central Expy have any available units?
4040 N Central Expy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 N Central Expy have?
Some of 4040 N Central Expy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 N Central Expy currently offering any rent specials?
4040 N Central Expy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 N Central Expy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 N Central Expy is pet friendly.
Does 4040 N Central Expy offer parking?
Yes, 4040 N Central Expy offers parking.
Does 4040 N Central Expy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 N Central Expy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 N Central Expy have a pool?
Yes, 4040 N Central Expy has a pool.
Does 4040 N Central Expy have accessible units?
Yes, 4040 N Central Expy has accessible units.
Does 4040 N Central Expy have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 N Central Expy does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
The Link on Maple
5219 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University