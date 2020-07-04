4023 Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATED IN GLENRIDGE ESTATES IN THE MIDWAY HOLLOW AREA. Excellent Condition, New Bathroom, New Kitchen, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout except for the kitchen which is new tile. Interior has been completely repainted. Large fenced lot with beautiful trees. Large utility room next to the kitchen, ample closet space. New Stainless Steel Refrigerator.

Attached Garage Lovely house!!! AGENT is a partial owner of the house.

