Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4011 Preferred Place
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4011 Preferred Place
4011 Preferred Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4011 Preferred Place, Dallas, TX 75237
Redbird
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THREE BEDROOM TWO AND HALF BATH LOCATED IN THE RED BIRD AREA OF OAK CLIFF. NEAR SEVERAL SCHOOLS, SHOPS AND MORE. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS, HAS WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS AND GARAGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4011 Preferred Place have any available units?
4011 Preferred Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4011 Preferred Place have?
Some of 4011 Preferred Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4011 Preferred Place currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Preferred Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Preferred Place pet-friendly?
No, 4011 Preferred Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4011 Preferred Place offer parking?
Yes, 4011 Preferred Place offers parking.
Does 4011 Preferred Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Preferred Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Preferred Place have a pool?
No, 4011 Preferred Place does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Preferred Place have accessible units?
No, 4011 Preferred Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Preferred Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 Preferred Place has units with dishwashers.
