Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:17 AM

4009 Summit Ridge Drive

4009 Summitt Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Summitt Ridge Dr, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This three bedroom, two full bathroom house is a perfect starter home that boast wood laminate flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen and large patio addition make for great weekend parties. This home won't last long. More photos to come soon!

DISCLAIMER; ALL LEASES WITH MOVE IN DATES OF OCTOBER THROUGH JANUARY, WILL BE 18 MONTH LEASES.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 2/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Summit Ridge Drive have any available units?
4009 Summit Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4009 Summit Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Summit Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Summit Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 Summit Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4009 Summit Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4009 Summit Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4009 Summit Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Summit Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Summit Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4009 Summit Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Summit Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4009 Summit Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Summit Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 Summit Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 Summit Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 Summit Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

