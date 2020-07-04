All apartments in Dallas
October 3 2019

4005 Wycliff Avenue

4005 Wycliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Wycliff Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Oaklawn.This beautiful 3-story floor plan offers hardwood floors, 9-ft ceilings, light and bright, kitchen with granite counter tops. Large master suite on the 3rd floor with separate shower and double vanities and walk-in closets. This spacious end unit offers great natural light and a private 2-car garage. Upgrades include: 1.floor and stairs are upgraded to solid hardwood floor; 2.two new AC units installed in 2016 and 2018; 3.new kitchen appliances replaced within 1-3 year (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave); 4.brand new water heater installed in 2018; 5.new fence installed in 2019. Kitchen Fridge and dryer stay with reasonable offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Wycliff Avenue have any available units?
4005 Wycliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Wycliff Avenue have?
Some of 4005 Wycliff Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Wycliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Wycliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Wycliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Wycliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4005 Wycliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Wycliff Avenue offers parking.
Does 4005 Wycliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Wycliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Wycliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 4005 Wycliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Wycliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4005 Wycliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Wycliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Wycliff Avenue has units with dishwashers.

