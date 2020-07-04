4005 Wycliff Avenue

Amenities
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Oaklawn.This beautiful 3-story floor plan offers hardwood floors, 9-ft ceilings, light and bright, kitchen with granite counter tops. Large master suite on the 3rd floor with separate shower and double vanities and walk-in closets. This spacious end unit offers great natural light and a private 2-car garage. Upgrades include: 1.floor and stairs are upgraded to solid hardwood floor; 2.two new AC units installed in 2016 and 2018; 3.new kitchen appliances replaced within 1-3 year (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave); 4.brand new water heater installed in 2018; 5.new fence installed in 2019. Kitchen Fridge and dryer stay with reasonable offer.