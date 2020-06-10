4002 Walker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY REMODELED! Check out this cute home on a corner lot in West Oak Cliff! Conveniently located near Mountain View Community College! This half-duplex has tons of updates including a new HVAC and washer dryer connections! Also has a RARE 2-car garage and large backyard! Available for quick move-in!