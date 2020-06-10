NEWLY REMODELED! Check out this cute home on a corner lot in West Oak Cliff! Conveniently located near Mountain View Community College! This half-duplex has tons of updates including a new HVAC and washer dryer connections! Also has a RARE 2-car garage and large backyard! Available for quick move-in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4002 Walker Street have any available units?
4002 Walker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 Walker Street have?
Some of 4002 Walker Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Walker Street currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Walker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.