Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

4002 Walker Street

4002 Walker Street · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Walker Street, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY REMODELED! Check out this cute home on a corner lot in West Oak Cliff! Conveniently located near Mountain View Community College! This half-duplex has tons of updates including a new HVAC and washer dryer connections! Also has a RARE 2-car garage and large backyard! Available for quick move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Walker Street have any available units?
4002 Walker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 Walker Street have?
Some of 4002 Walker Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Walker Street currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Walker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Walker Street pet-friendly?
No, 4002 Walker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4002 Walker Street offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Walker Street offers parking.
Does 4002 Walker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Walker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Walker Street have a pool?
No, 4002 Walker Street does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Walker Street have accessible units?
No, 4002 Walker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Walker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Walker Street does not have units with dishwashers.

