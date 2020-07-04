All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

4000 Rawlins Street

4000 Rawlins Street · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Rawlins Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This Condominium End Unit in the heart of Oak Lawn offers 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and its own private fenced-in patio. Updates include granite countertops and backsplash in the kitchen, laminate wood floors and fresh paint throughout. Other features are the brick woodburning fireplace in the living area, a step-out balcony upstairs and French doors to the patio. This community has a front gate entrance. Walk to Eatzi’s, other restaurants and shops in this neighborhood! All appliances (including full-size washer & dryer) and patio furniture remain. There is one assigned parking space for this unit within the complex. Street parking is also available. Maximum of 25 pounds per dog for 2 dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Rawlins Street have any available units?
4000 Rawlins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Rawlins Street have?
Some of 4000 Rawlins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Rawlins Street currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Rawlins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Rawlins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Rawlins Street is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Rawlins Street offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Rawlins Street offers parking.
Does 4000 Rawlins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 Rawlins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Rawlins Street have a pool?
No, 4000 Rawlins Street does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Rawlins Street have accessible units?
No, 4000 Rawlins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Rawlins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Rawlins Street has units with dishwashers.

