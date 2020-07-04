4000 Rawlins Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This Condominium End Unit in the heart of Oak Lawn offers 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and its own private fenced-in patio. Updates include granite countertops and backsplash in the kitchen, laminate wood floors and fresh paint throughout. Other features are the brick woodburning fireplace in the living area, a step-out balcony upstairs and French doors to the patio. This community has a front gate entrance. Walk to Eatzi’s, other restaurants and shops in this neighborhood! All appliances (including full-size washer & dryer) and patio furniture remain. There is one assigned parking space for this unit within the complex. Street parking is also available. Maximum of 25 pounds per dog for 2 dogs.