All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3935 Buena Vista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3935 Buena Vista Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:15 AM

3935 Buena Vista Street

3935 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3935 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Move in ready~ Completely renovated two-story condo with open kitchen, living and dining - brand new kitchen countertops, farm-house sink, SS Appliances, marble-tile flooring & large windows with plantation shutters throughout. Custom dry bar, fireplace in living room, recessed dimmable lights & tasteful modern fixtures make this condo perfect for entertaining and a joy to come home to. Two large bedrooms upstairs have custom closets & an updated master bath w dual vanity sinks & travertine floors. Half bath downstairs with subway tile and laundry room (comes with W&D). Large enclosed private patio, Katy Trail is steps away and West Village is a 5-minute walk. Lovely community pool with deck chairs. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
3935 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 3935 Buena Vista Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3935 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 3935 Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 3935 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 Buena Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
Yes, 3935 Buena Vista Street has a pool.
Does 3935 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 3935 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University