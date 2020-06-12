3935 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Move in ready~ Completely renovated two-story condo with open kitchen, living and dining - brand new kitchen countertops, farm-house sink, SS Appliances, marble-tile flooring & large windows with plantation shutters throughout. Custom dry bar, fireplace in living room, recessed dimmable lights & tasteful modern fixtures make this condo perfect for entertaining and a joy to come home to. Two large bedrooms upstairs have custom closets & an updated master bath w dual vanity sinks & travertine floors. Half bath downstairs with subway tile and laundry room (comes with W&D). Large enclosed private patio, Katy Trail is steps away and West Village is a 5-minute walk. Lovely community pool with deck chairs. A must see!