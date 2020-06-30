All apartments in Dallas
3930 Port Royal Drive

3930 Port Royal Drive
Location

3930 Port Royal Drive, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This newly-updated, modern ranch home has an open floor plan with 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, 4 bedrooms, and 3 baths.Offering two master bedrooms located off the kitchen or near other bedrooms, this home provides not only quality finishes, but great long-term flexibility.The master bathroom excites with a barn door entry, quartz counters, marble floors, and two closets.The utility room has an abundance of storage, sink, and space for a refrigerator.The spacious backyard offers tons of yard, a 2 car carport, an electric gate, and a large detached workspace.If you’re looking for an updated home with hardwoods throughout, windows, great lighting, and much more,3930 Port Royal is sure to be the perfect fit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Port Royal Drive have any available units?
3930 Port Royal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Port Royal Drive have?
Some of 3930 Port Royal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Port Royal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Port Royal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Port Royal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Port Royal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3930 Port Royal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Port Royal Drive offers parking.
Does 3930 Port Royal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Port Royal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Port Royal Drive have a pool?
No, 3930 Port Royal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Port Royal Drive have accessible units?
No, 3930 Port Royal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Port Royal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 Port Royal Drive has units with dishwashers.

