3930 Port Royal Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This newly-updated, modern ranch home has an open floor plan with 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, 4 bedrooms, and 3 baths.Offering two master bedrooms located off the kitchen or near other bedrooms, this home provides not only quality finishes, but great long-term flexibility.The master bathroom excites with a barn door entry, quartz counters, marble floors, and two closets.The utility room has an abundance of storage, sink, and space for a refrigerator.The spacious backyard offers tons of yard, a 2 car carport, an electric gate, and a large detached workspace.If you’re looking for an updated home with hardwoods throughout, windows, great lighting, and much more,3930 Port Royal is sure to be the perfect fit!