3906 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautifully updated Uptown condo, just steps from the Katy trail and West Village. Enter through your private courtyard to this open floor plan. Spacious walk-in closets, custom kitchen with integrated sub-zero refrigerator and integrated 2-drawer dishwasher. No expense spared with the upgrades. High quality hardwood throughout, outdoor living space on each floor, attached 2 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces in the driveway. This is a MUST SEE and a true one of a kind. Offered furnished for additional $500 per month.