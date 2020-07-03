3906 Buena Vista Street

Amenities
Beautifully updated Uptown condo, just steps from the Katy trail and West Village. Enter through your private courtyard to this open floor plan. Spacious walk-in closets, custom kitchen with integrated sub-zero refrigerator and integrated 2-drawer dishwasher. No expense spared with the upgrades. High quality hardwood throughout, outdoor living space on each floor, attached 2 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces in the driveway. This is a MUST SEE and a true one of a kind. Offered furnished for additional $500 per month.