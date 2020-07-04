All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:09 AM

3905 Candlenut

3905 Candlenut Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3905 Candlenut Lane, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
$100k REDUCTION & GORGEOUS!!! Completely gut rehab. Fully new applianced Kitchen with huge breakfast island. Reconfigured & expanded Kitchen & Family Rm for entertainment with new full Bath on 1st foor. New Security, Electrical, Plumbing, Hardwood flooring & carpeting throughout, added 2nd HVAC system, 20 yr Exterior Siding, new Balcony off Master Bedrm with new Master Bath & Hallway full baths, all new Interior Walls & Ceilings, reposition 1st floor Office & Dining Rm, with new Lighting & ceiling fans, 2 Bay Windows, new Fireplace, with expansive corner lot with new 8ft white security stucco wall surrounding side & back perimeter of home. Landscaping & storage shed credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Candlenut have any available units?
3905 Candlenut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 Candlenut have?
Some of 3905 Candlenut's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Candlenut currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Candlenut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Candlenut pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Candlenut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3905 Candlenut offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Candlenut offers parking.
Does 3905 Candlenut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Candlenut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Candlenut have a pool?
No, 3905 Candlenut does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Candlenut have accessible units?
No, 3905 Candlenut does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Candlenut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 Candlenut has units with dishwashers.

