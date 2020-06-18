All apartments in Dallas
3903 Tioga Street

3903 Tioga Street · No Longer Available
Location

3903 Tioga Street, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful curb appeal, corner house. Newly renovated with eye-catching architectural designs. All newer appliances and stackable Washer and Dryer. Really large backyard with covered patio and serving window for the entire family to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 Tioga Street have any available units?
3903 Tioga Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3903 Tioga Street have?
Some of 3903 Tioga Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 Tioga Street currently offering any rent specials?
3903 Tioga Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 Tioga Street pet-friendly?
No, 3903 Tioga Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3903 Tioga Street offer parking?
Yes, 3903 Tioga Street offers parking.
Does 3903 Tioga Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3903 Tioga Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 Tioga Street have a pool?
No, 3903 Tioga Street does not have a pool.
Does 3903 Tioga Street have accessible units?
No, 3903 Tioga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 Tioga Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3903 Tioga Street has units with dishwashers.

