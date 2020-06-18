Wonderful curb appeal, corner house. Newly renovated with eye-catching architectural designs. All newer appliances and stackable Washer and Dryer. Really large backyard with covered patio and serving window for the entire family to enjoy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3903 Tioga Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 3903 Tioga Street have?
Some of 3903 Tioga Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 Tioga Street currently offering any rent specials?
3903 Tioga Street is not currently offering any rent specials.