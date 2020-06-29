3852 Morning Dew Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub

Located on a Cul-de-Sac for $2000 a month, this amazing 3 BD 2 BA can be great for family gatherings. It has a nice living area with a built in fireplace and bookshelf that can be used to relax and unwind. A step down eating area with window. 1 BA is located within the master bedroom. Plenty of closet space. Hot tub is covered within the house as well. 2 car garage attached with storage space. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to put in an Application on the property, contact Jeff Wilkins via text/email. There is a video walkthrough of this property per request as well.