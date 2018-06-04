3835 San Jacinto St

Amenities
This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.
Just go along with it and check this place out already.
Features & Amenities
9’6” or higher ceilings throughout
Stainless steel appliances including built-in refrigerators and front control ranges
Double ovens
Custom-feel wood cabinetry with lighting underneath
Full size washers and dryers in all homes
Granite or quartz countertops
Stained concrete or plank flooring
Luxury spa shower/tub combinations
USB outlets
Wireless built-in speakers
Wine fridges
Custom closets
Take in the downtown views from the outdoor skyline terrace
Chill in the courtyards with resort-style pool, private cabanas, courtyard grilling, and outdoor gaming
Hang out with friends in the open, flowing clubroom
Get moving in the strength & cardio gym
Relax in one of the resident lounges
Get things done in the WiFi-powered meeting area with work pods
Keep your ride in shape with the bike storage and repair center
Keep your pet fresh in the dog wash
Wait for your pickup in the ride-share lounge
Power up with electric car charging stations
Package delivery lockers via The Hub by Amazon for 24/7 pick-up convenience
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.