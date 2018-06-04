3835 San Jacinto St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible car charging carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access

This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.



Just go along with it and check this place out already.



Features & Amenities



9’6” or higher ceilings throughout



Stainless steel appliances including built-in refrigerators and front control ranges



Double ovens



Custom-feel wood cabinetry with lighting underneath



Full size washers and dryers in all homes



Granite or quartz countertops



Stained concrete or plank flooring



Luxury spa shower/tub combinations



USB outlets



Wireless built-in speakers



Wine fridges



Custom closets



Take in the downtown views from the outdoor skyline terrace



Chill in the courtyards with resort-style pool, private cabanas, courtyard grilling, and outdoor gaming



Hang out with friends in the open, flowing clubroom



Get moving in the strength & cardio gym



Relax in one of the resident lounges



Get things done in the WiFi-powered meeting area with work pods



Keep your ride in shape with the bike storage and repair center



Keep your pet fresh in the dog wash



Wait for your pickup in the ride-share lounge



Power up with electric car charging stations



Package delivery lockers via The Hub by Amazon for 24/7 pick-up convenience



About me!



Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.