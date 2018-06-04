All apartments in Dallas
3835 San Jacinto St

3835 San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Location

3835 San Jacinto Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
This apartment is epic. Not gonna lie. Epic like that time they put extra guacamole on your tacos for free. Epic like that time your sports team won that really important game in the final second. Epic like that warm fuzzy feeling you get when your best friend surprises you from out of town on your birthday. Living here means your days will be like having your own personal walk of fame of epic-ness. You’ll be like a cool celebrity person with tons of followers. Maybe.

Just go along with it and check this place out already.

___________________________________________________________

Features & Amenities

9’6” or higher ceilings throughout

Stainless steel appliances including built-in refrigerators and front control ranges

Double ovens

Custom-feel wood cabinetry with lighting underneath

Full size washers and dryers in all homes

Granite or quartz countertops

Stained concrete or plank flooring

Luxury spa shower/tub combinations

USB outlets

Wireless built-in speakers

Wine fridges

Custom closets

Take in the downtown views from the outdoor skyline terrace

Chill in the courtyards with resort-style pool, private cabanas, courtyard grilling, and outdoor gaming

Hang out with friends in the open, flowing clubroom

Get moving in the strength & cardio gym

Relax in one of the resident lounges

Get things done in the WiFi-powered meeting area with work pods

Keep your ride in shape with the bike storage and repair center

Keep your pet fresh in the dog wash

Wait for your pickup in the ride-share lounge

Power up with electric car charging stations

Package delivery lockers via The Hub by Amazon for 24/7 pick-up convenience

==============================

About me!

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 San Jacinto St have any available units?
3835 San Jacinto St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 San Jacinto St have?
Some of 3835 San Jacinto St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 San Jacinto St currently offering any rent specials?
3835 San Jacinto St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 San Jacinto St pet-friendly?
No, 3835 San Jacinto St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3835 San Jacinto St offer parking?
Yes, 3835 San Jacinto St offers parking.
Does 3835 San Jacinto St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3835 San Jacinto St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 San Jacinto St have a pool?
Yes, 3835 San Jacinto St has a pool.
Does 3835 San Jacinto St have accessible units?
Yes, 3835 San Jacinto St has accessible units.
Does 3835 San Jacinto St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 San Jacinto St does not have units with dishwashers.

