Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Completely remodeled August 2019 this home is ready for its new tenants. Brand new electrical, plumbing, HVAC, foundation, cabinets, paint, flooring, lighting, etc. Pets must be under 25 lbs. Looking for a 2 year lease. Prefer credit score of at least 650. Landlord is waiving the application fee!