Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1
3829 Gannon Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3829 Gannon Lane, Dallas, TX 75237
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Application Fee:$35.00
Deposit:$250.00
Amenities:
2 Swimming Pools
Jacuzzi
Fitness Center
2 Laundry Facilities
Patios / Balconies
Gated Community
Washer / Dryer Connections
Vaulted Ceilings*
Fireplaces
Ceiling Fans
Microwaves
Ice Makers
Garbage Disposals
Alarms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 have any available units?
3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 have?
Some of 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
No, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 have a pool?
Yes, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 has a pool.
Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 have accessible units?
No, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 Gannon Ln Unit: B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
Alta Maple Station
5522 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Ashton
2215 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University