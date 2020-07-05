3827 Van Ness Place

Amenities
Outstanding modern on an oversized corner lot. Located in sought after Midway Hollow the construction of this trend setting modern was completed in 2019 & features simplicity, beauty, serenity & an open concept design. Stunning gourmet kitchen w quartz c-tops & waterfall island, Miele appliances, built-in refrigerator, pot filler, gas cooktop, breakfast bar & ample cabinets. Master retreat w vaulted ceilings, beautiful oak flooring, built-in shelves, soaking tub, seamless shower & custom closet. 1st floor bedroom has private en suite. Enjoy your evenings outside on the deck or around the custom firepit.