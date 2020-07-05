All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:37 AM

3827 Van Ness Place · No Longer Available
Location

3827 Van Ness Place, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
new construction
Outstanding modern on an oversized corner lot. Located in sought after Midway Hollow the construction of this trend setting modern was completed in 2019 & features simplicity, beauty, serenity & an open concept design. Stunning gourmet kitchen w quartz c-tops & waterfall island, Miele appliances, built-in refrigerator, pot filler, gas cooktop, breakfast bar & ample cabinets. Master retreat w vaulted ceilings, beautiful oak flooring, built-in shelves, soaking tub, seamless shower & custom closet. 1st floor bedroom has private en suite. Enjoy your evenings outside on the deck or around the custom firepit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Van Ness Place have any available units?
3827 Van Ness Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3827 Van Ness Place have?
Some of 3827 Van Ness Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 Van Ness Place currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Van Ness Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Van Ness Place pet-friendly?
No, 3827 Van Ness Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3827 Van Ness Place offer parking?
Yes, 3827 Van Ness Place offers parking.
Does 3827 Van Ness Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 Van Ness Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Van Ness Place have a pool?
No, 3827 Van Ness Place does not have a pool.
Does 3827 Van Ness Place have accessible units?
No, 3827 Van Ness Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Van Ness Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3827 Van Ness Place has units with dishwashers.

