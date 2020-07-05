3827 Van Ness Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking new construction

Outstanding modern on an oversized corner lot. Located in sought after Midway Hollow the construction of this trend setting modern was completed in 2019 & features simplicity, beauty, serenity & an open concept design. Stunning gourmet kitchen w quartz c-tops & waterfall island, Miele appliances, built-in refrigerator, pot filler, gas cooktop, breakfast bar & ample cabinets. Master retreat w vaulted ceilings, beautiful oak flooring, built-in shelves, soaking tub, seamless shower & custom closet. 1st floor bedroom has private en suite. Enjoy your evenings outside on the deck or around the custom firepit.