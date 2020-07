Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the very desirable Berkshire area. New homes going up all over the neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, granite, refinished hardwood floors, new bath, new double pane energy efficient windows, this house looks AMAZING!! Bring your decorating ideas for the back yard, the house is move in ready!! This home is priced aggressive so go see it TODAY!!