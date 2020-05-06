All apartments in Dallas
3822 Brown Street

Location

3822 Brown Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury in the heart of Oak Lawn, extremely updated 3 story Townhome. Fantastic open floor plan. Bedroom and bath on 1st floor plus fenced in outdoor patio and front yard space, 2nd floor with kitchen, large living room, 2 dining areas and half bath plus outdoor balcony. Large kitchen has professional grade appliances. 3rd floor has master suite with sound reducing windows , private office and utility room. Attached 2 car garage.

This is a Must See property for lease, is move in ready & great location, walking distance to many restaurants, close to the Tollway and I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Brown Street have any available units?
3822 Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 Brown Street have?
Some of 3822 Brown Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Brown Street pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Brown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3822 Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 3822 Brown Street offers parking.
Does 3822 Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Brown Street have a pool?
No, 3822 Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 3822 Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 3822 Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.

