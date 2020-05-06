3822 Brown Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury in the heart of Oak Lawn, extremely updated 3 story Townhome. Fantastic open floor plan. Bedroom and bath on 1st floor plus fenced in outdoor patio and front yard space, 2nd floor with kitchen, large living room, 2 dining areas and half bath plus outdoor balcony. Large kitchen has professional grade appliances. 3rd floor has master suite with sound reducing windows , private office and utility room. Attached 2 car garage.



This is a Must See property for lease, is move in ready & great location, walking distance to many restaurants, close to the Tollway and I-35.