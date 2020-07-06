3819 Eaton Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ready for immediate move-in! - Completely remodeled! This charming home features and open floor plan with fresh paint, new flooring, fence, kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, etc. Open floor plan with the kitchen open to living, second living area down a couple of steps from kitchen which leads to the master bed and bath. Split bedroom arrangement and the two other bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home with a shared bath. Lots of closet space throughout, spacious laundry room, and one car garage! Highly desirable neighborhood and conveniently located to Love Field, Shopping, and many restaurants.



