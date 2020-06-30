3815 Holland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Holland House Condos located in a prime location in Oak Lawn. This small quiet community is gated, comes with two parking spaces and has low HOA dues. Galley style kitchen with added wine refrigerator, two fireplaces, hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Small yard off the first floor is perfect for pets + bonus balcony on the third level. Master suite on the second floor has its own fireplace, dual sinks and walk in closet. Third level bedroom with a full bath could be a great office space. Washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Lucky's cafe and other restaurants. Tom Thumb, Eatzi's, Whole Foods, Equinox + more shops restaurants just a few minutes drive away.