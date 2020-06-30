All apartments in Dallas
3815 Holland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3815 Holland Avenue

3815 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Holland House Condos located in a prime location in Oak Lawn. This small quiet community is gated, comes with two parking spaces and has low HOA dues. Galley style kitchen with added wine refrigerator, two fireplaces, hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Small yard off the first floor is perfect for pets + bonus balcony on the third level. Master suite on the second floor has its own fireplace, dual sinks and walk in closet. Third level bedroom with a full bath could be a great office space. Washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Lucky's cafe and other restaurants. Tom Thumb, Eatzi's, Whole Foods, Equinox + more shops restaurants just a few minutes drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Holland Avenue have any available units?
3815 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 3815 Holland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Holland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 3815 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3815 Holland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3815 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3815 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Holland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

