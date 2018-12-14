All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3801 San Jacinto Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3801 San Jacinto Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3801 San Jacinto Street

3801 San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3801 San Jacinto Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously updated townhome in a gated community in the shadow of downtown! The first floor bedroom has its own bathroom, and opens to the small zero maintenance yard with a brand new fence. The second floor has been completely updated, including the layout, so it is very different from other units in this community. The kitchen features brand new stainless appliances, to the ceiling cabinets, and new wood floors. The kitchen is open to the living room, so it seems like one large open space with plenty of natural light. The master suite is located on the third floor and features two closets along with the second bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
3801 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 San Jacinto Street have?
Some of 3801 San Jacinto Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
3801 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 San Jacinto Street pet-friendly?
No, 3801 San Jacinto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3801 San Jacinto Street offer parking?
Yes, 3801 San Jacinto Street offers parking.
Does 3801 San Jacinto Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3801 San Jacinto Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 San Jacinto Street have a pool?
No, 3801 San Jacinto Street does not have a pool.
Does 3801 San Jacinto Street have accessible units?
No, 3801 San Jacinto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 San Jacinto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 San Jacinto Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University