3801 San Jacinto Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously updated townhome in a gated community in the shadow of downtown! The first floor bedroom has its own bathroom, and opens to the small zero maintenance yard with a brand new fence. The second floor has been completely updated, including the layout, so it is very different from other units in this community. The kitchen features brand new stainless appliances, to the ceiling cabinets, and new wood floors. The kitchen is open to the living room, so it seems like one large open space with plenty of natural light. The master suite is located on the third floor and features two closets along with the second bathroom.