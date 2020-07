Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute, clean, and nearly perfect 3 bedroom home in great location. Redone with updated kitchen, utility-pantry closet with stacked washer-dryer connection, recent paint, counter tops and back splash, floors refinished, new carpet in one bedroom, other bedrooms hardwood. Great yard and rear entry garage plus parking pad in front of property. This is a super great property with a great landlord. Agent is related to owner.