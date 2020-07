Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Such a cute complex in the heart of Oaklawn! Great location and would be nice for roommates, as both bedrooms have private baths. Lots of natural light in living room and dining room. The kitchen has stainless appliances including a refrigerator. Two fireplaces, Washer and dryer also included. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Lease includes lawn maintenance,and two parking spots!