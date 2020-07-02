3666 Princess Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING REMODEL of this Classic Mid Century Modern 3-2-2 with GUEST HOUSE in the back by Arch-Design Holly Hall of HPD Arch. Painstakingly designed to preserve the integrity of the original home while seamlessly adding modern standards.Stunning Red Oak floors. Fireplace has remote push button starter. The Kitchen features an oversized island, Thermadore Gas Range and Bosch DW. 150 SF added in Master Bath The back patio features a water fall fire place, The Guest house has has work out space and FOURTH BEDROOM and Bath. Recent HVAC , high eff insulation and a NEST thermostat. Autofull fountain RACHIO sprinkler cloud system. AT T Automation front and Gar door; 4 cameras security system